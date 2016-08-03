Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel- Hiring for multiple positions- Lander

Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel has the following employment opportunities available to qualified applicants. Please contact us at 307-335-7529 for further information concerning the position(s) you are interested in. Jobs are considered open until filled. Apply today. Interviews are being set up now.

FILLED - Assistant Hotel Manager

The Assistant Hotel Manager, in conjunction with the Hotel Manager, is responsible for all aspects of operations in the hotel, staff management and guest relations. This position will ensure full compliance to hotel operating controls, SOP’s, policy, procedures and service standards. This position requires strong leadership skills. A degree in hotel management or a related field is necessary. Must have an outgoing personality, lots of energy and the determination to be successful.

Front Desk Supervisor

The front desk supervisor supervises front desk team and will provide technical support to the front desk and housekeeping staff. Responsible for ensuring hotel charges are processed to guest's accounts, invoices are accurate, along with various other detailed reporting. Front desk experience is necessary. Bachelor’s Degree preferred.

Housekeeping Manager

Supervises all housekeeping associates including housekeeping supervisor, pool attendants, houseman and room attendants. The position will also oversee and assist in development of standard of operations relating to cleaning processes. Position will train, hire, mentor and coach the team. Minimum of two years housekeeping supervisory/management experience in a hotel is required.

Housekeeping Supervisor

The Housekeeping Supervisor will be responsible for maintaining guestrooms and housekeeping work areas, and the hotel premises in a clean manner. Duties include the management of daily housekeeping operations and maintaining and enforcing the housekeeping operating standards. The position requires strong leadership skills and the ability to direct a team of employees in various housekeeping duties. Previous management in hotel housekeeping is preferred.

Front Desk Agent

This position represents the hotel to the guest throughout all stages of the guest's stay. Must possess a friendly, outgoing and hospitable personality. Works closely with the housekeeping department in keeping the room status reports up to date and coordinates requests for maintenance and repair work. Maintains guest room key storage while following security policies and key control. Must be sales-minded. Knows the location and types of available rooms as well as the activities and services of the property including casino promotions and special events.

Night Auditor

The position functions as a front desk agent especially in terms of check-in and check-out procedures after usual front desk hours. Helps guests complete registration cards and then assign rooms accommodating special requests whenever possible. Prepares a summary of cash, check, and credit card activities, reflecting the hotel's financial performance for the day. Responsible to run End of Day process / Night audit process on the property management software (Maestro). Acts as manager on duty.

FILLED - Reservation Agent

Assists guests in the making, changing and cancelling reservations. Demonstrates a positive, upbeat, guest friendly tone relating to phone etiquette and understands front desk operating procedures and guest service standards. Ensures casino and group blocks are balanced.

Houseperson

This position keeps all common areas clean and orderly. All furniture in the lobby must be inviting for our guests, without stains or tears. Carpets must be vacuumed in the lobby, and hard surface floors dusted and mopped. Any safety hazards must be reported to the desk, as well as any suspicious people or activities.

Laundry Attendant

Responsible for the complete upkeep and smooth functioning of the laundry department. The laundry attendant should possess knowledge of all equipment and how it operates. Plus, be able to formulate washing formula for stained loads and all other laundry products processed through the laundry area including food and beverage items. Knows all safety and emergency procedures. Must demonstrate a positive attitude with an outgoing and friendly personality towards all guests when in guest areas.

Room Attendant

Performs routine duties in the cleaning and servicing of guest rooms and bathrooms under the supervision of the housekeeping supervisor and executive housekeeper.

The Shoshone Rose is a Tribal Preference Employer, but all applicants are encouraged to apply. Please contact HR at the Shoshone Rose for a full job description. Pay is DOE. Please contact us at 307-335-7529



4 Miles West of Lander WY 5690 Highway 287 307-335-7529

shoshonerose.com SHOSHONE ROSE CASINO & HOTEL

#sponsored #county10 #county17 #oilcity #news #jobs