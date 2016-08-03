Fire crews expect Sawmill Creek fire to be 100 percent contained today

(Wyoming, Wyo.) - The Sawmill Creek fire near Douglas is now fifty percent contained according to sources.





The fire has burned an estimated twenty-eight acres and crews are continuing to work on the west side of the fire. Fire crews will continue to secure the fire perimeter and mop-up 100 feet in from the edge of the fire. High winds are expected on the fire today with a 20-30 percent chance of rain. Excepting any hazardous weather event, county and federal resources expect to have the fire 100 percent contained today.







More information: Visit the InciWeb page at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4916/ for photos, maps, and current information.





Feature Photo: h/t Julie Rodman/Pitchengine Communities













