Recent arrests around Laramie County





Carmen Blackmon, 52, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear and two counts of Forgery.





Christian Bressler, 50, Cheyenne, Failure to Pay and a Court-ordered Hold.





Harold Hanson, 48, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear and Possession of Marijuana-type drug.





Erica Howard, 31, Cheyenne, Failure to Pay and Failure to Comply.





John Johnson, 33, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.





Jay Kendall, 59, Cheyenne, Open Intoxicant and Public Intoxication.





Oliver Lancaster, 31, Cheyenne, Court-ordered Hold.





Gilbert Lujan, 50, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.





Carlos Salazar, 29, Cheyenne, Possession of Methamphetamine-type drug, Larceny - Shoplifting, Criminal Entry and Interference with Custody.





(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.