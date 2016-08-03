Recent arrests around Sheridan County

(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on Aug. 2. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Elizabeth Lee Shelton, 56, Banner, Contempt of Court.

Daniel Thomas Moser, 43, Scranton, Penn., Battery and Criminal Entry.

James Welch, 29, Sheridan, Disorderly Conduct - Public Intoxication.

Jade Roundstone, 22, Lame Deer, Mont., Disorderly Conduct - Public Intoxication.

Brenda Filter, 35, Wheatland, Dispose of Stolen Property and Forgery.

#dally #news