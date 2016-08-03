Fire west of Cody has grown to 3,000 acres

A new fire was reported yesterday afternoon in the Whit Creek area west of Cody. The fire has since grown to approximately 3,000 acres; the cause of the Whit Fire is currently under investigation.





The fire is being managed by the BLM Cody Field Office, Shoshone National Forest, Park County and the Wyoming State Forestry Division.





Suppression efforts are being aided by single engine air tankers, two heavy helicopters, one light helicopter, 10 engines, and three hand crews. A Type 3 Incident Command Team will be taking over command of the fire later today.





photo h/t Annie Quintiliani





