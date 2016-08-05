Kids Tri Harder and Snake River Scramble

During the summer, Jackson is home to many races and marathons, but few are designed specifically with kids in mind.

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation is always looking for new and exciting ways to get kids outside and moving, so when Parks and Recreation staff suggested a couple kids’ only races, the department ran with it. The result was two fun, noncompetitive events for kids this month that focus on getting kids moving, enjoying the outdoors, and most importantly, having a blast!

Kids Tri Harder is a non-timed, child sized triathlon for youth ages 9 and younger. This is a great introduction to the fast paced sport of triathlon in a safe and friendly environment.

The race kicks off on Tuesday, August 16 th at 6:00 pm at the Recreation Center.

Kids will swim in the pool, bike around Davey Jackson Elementary, and run in the field. Distances will be tailored for specific age groups to ensure everyone finishes and has a great time. All participants will receive a medal and an otter pop uponcompletion. “In the past, it’s been great to see local families and triathletes bring their kids to this event and help them through transitions. You can tell the kids love having a chance to run, bike and swim like mom and dad” said Megan LaTorre, Executive Assistant. This will be the 5 th year Parks and Recreation has offered this event, and it’s always a big hit with kids and parents alike.

In addition to Kids Tri Harder, Parks and Recreation has teamed with R Park, to offer the first kids only adventure race in Jackson – the Snake River Scramble on August 18th. “With the ever growing popularity of Tough Mudders and adventure style racing, we thought it was time to give our youth the opportunity to experience these fun events locally,” said Chuck Parquet, Aquatics Programmer. Adventure races emphasize problem solving, sportsmanship and environmental awareness, all while having fun. “Our Scramble will feature kid safe obstacles like creek and tunnel crawls, tire flip, log carry, serpentine maze and hay bale hurdles. We top it off with a giant slip and slide as they cross the finish line,” Parquet said. The Snake River Scramble is appropriate for youth ages 7 to 14. All participants will receive a medal, water bottle and healthy snack upon completion.

Rendezvous “R” Park is located in Wilson, WY on Highway 390. R Park is stewarded by Rendezvous Lands Conservancy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to catalyze, design, develop, and own public access properties where there is a community need and demand. The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation department is thankful to have local partners like R Park, who are passionate about providing public access to all our valley has to offer and supporting our mission of an active community.

Space is limited, so don’t miss out!

If you are interested in signing your kid(s) up for one (or both!) of these events, please visit our website or call 307.739.9025 . If you have specific questions concerning these events, please contact Chuck Parquet at 307.732.5760 or cparquet@tetonwyo.org

Additionally, putting on events such as these always require a little help from volunteers. If you’d like to be part of the fun, please contact Chuck.

#tcpr #sponsored #news #buckrail #whatshappening