Patriot Guard Riders pay tribute through Wyoming, honoring Civil War Veteran's return home

(Casper, Wyo.) - From Oregon, to Idaho, to Montana and into the Equality State, Civil War Veteran Jewett Williams is getting an honorary escort across the US by the Patriot Guard Riders.







Today at the ExxonMobile Gas Station in Casper, the Casper group of Patriot Guard Riders met up with a group from Rawlins and Campbell County to lead the charge to Sheridan and onto to the Montana/ Wyoming border to receive William's ashes from the Montana branch. They will then take them to the South Dakota Patriot Guard Riders.





Ride Captain, Tim Taylor, from the Rawlins Patriot Guard Riders reported, "William's ashes were found in Oregon in an urn with his his dog tags attached along with a Civil War coin. Nobody had claimed his ashes, so we are escorting them through Wyoming as they are being taken to the Togus National Civil War Cemetery in Chelsea, Maine."





According to reports from the Patriot Guard Riders,





Jewett Williams was born in Maine in 1844 and was the oldest of at least 9 children. On October 12 1864 Jewett enlisted in H Company 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment, led by Col. Joshua Chamberlain and Maj. Ellis Spear. The 20tyh main were in several decisive actions that helped the Union Army secure the major areas in the later battles of the war. These included the Battle of Oak Road, Battle of Hatcher’s Run, Battle of Five Forks, and the 20th Maine was part of the union forces that accepted Gen. Robert E Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House on April 9,1865.







In 1914, 1915 and 1919 he was among the Civil War Veterans to speak at the Portland, Oregon area public schools for Memorial Day events On April 14, 1922 he was admitted to the Oregon State Hospital in poor health and suffering from progressive senile dementia. He died 3 month later on July 17, 1922 of arterial sclerosis he was 78.





It is not know what became of Jewetts wife and family, but his remains were never claimed and he has no known relatives still living, and now after 94 years he will be laid to rest at the Togus National Veterans Cemetery in Maine, the cemetery has been closed since 1961, but will reopen for his interment and Military Honors Service.





Members of the Wyoming Christian Motorcycles Association today joined the Patriot Guard Riders as escorts.





From the Campbell County Holy Riders, president Gary Wasserburger commented, "We support Veterans along with the Patriot Guard. This is very significant and we feel we owe Mr. Williams a proper burial. He, along with some many others are the reason we have the freedoms that we have today."





Williams will be joining 600 other Civil War Veterans at the Togus National Veterans Cemetery.





The group of riders will be assisted by Troopers of the Wyoming Highway Patrol as they ride towards South Dakota with Williams along for the ride!





Please show your respects if you see the group!





To learn more about the ride or about Mr. Jewett Williams please Click Her e.









Wyoming Escort Itinerary:





Wednesday Aug. 3, 2016





Rally at the Exxon Station at I-25 and Poplar Ave.

632 N Poplar St, Casper, WY

KSU : 11:00 am





Lunch and Fuel Stop: Sheridan 149 miles / 2 hr 7 min

Fuel at Maverick Adventure First Stop arrive 1:15 pm

Fuel 15 minutes

Lunch 1:30 pm till 2:30 pm at Perkins 1373 Coffeen Ave Sheridan, WY

KSU: 2:30 pm





North bound on I-90 to Aberdeen road, cross over and back south to Wyoming State line 32 miles / 30 min to wait for Montana Riders arrival at 3:30 pm transfer 15 min, KSU 3:45 I-90 to Beulah Stop at State Line Store exit 205 212 miles / 3 hours for transfer to South Dakota Riders Arrival at 7:00 pm August 3, 2016





Leave Beulah for Casper 7:15 pm 263 miles / 3 hours 30 min arrive back home 11:00 pm.



