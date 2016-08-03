Recent arrests around Natrona County





(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Kimberli J Arket, Evansville, public intoxication.

Tracy Bartley, Casper, possession of marijuana.

Melissa Bishop, Casper, failure to appear.

Mona D Blackburn, Casper, interference.

Dustin L Burke, Casper, failure to comply.

Byron L Friday, Casper, public intoxication.

Kathleen M Gates, Mills, NCIC hit, county warrant/hold for agency.

Esau E Martinez, Casper, shoplifting.

Michael P Mills, Casper, two possession of controlled substances-meth.

Elena L Trionfo, Mills, failure to appear.

Kenneth M Winters, Casper, failure to appear.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Hope M Gallagher, District Court Bench Warrant, bond revocation.

Christopher T Turner, serve jail time.

Derrick D Abbott, contract hold/billing.

Garrett Cook, crsty hold for agency.

Krista R Johnson, serve jail time.

Luke M Evans, hold for Circuit Court.





Mills Police Department

James J Boles, Criminal Bench Warrant.

Carlos A Galindo, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.













