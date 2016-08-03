Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
Kimberli J Arket, Evansville, public intoxication.
Tracy Bartley, Casper, possession of marijuana.
Melissa Bishop, Casper, failure to appear.
Mona D Blackburn, Casper, interference.
Dustin L Burke, Casper, failure to comply.
Byron L Friday, Casper, public intoxication.
Kathleen M Gates, Mills, NCIC hit, county warrant/hold for agency.
Esau E Martinez, Casper, shoplifting.
Michael P Mills, Casper, two possession of controlled substances-meth.
Elena L Trionfo, Mills, failure to appear.
Kenneth M Winters, Casper, failure to appear.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Hope M Gallagher, District Court Bench Warrant, bond revocation.
Christopher T Turner, serve jail time.
Derrick D Abbott, contract hold/billing.
Garrett Cook, crsty hold for agency.
Krista R Johnson, serve jail time.
Luke M Evans, hold for Circuit Court.
Mills Police Department
James J Boles, Criminal Bench Warrant.
Carlos A Galindo, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.
#oilcity #news