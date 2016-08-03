First case of Zika diagnosed in Teton County

(Jackson, Wyo.) - According to the Teton County Public Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell, there has been a case of Zika virus diagnosed in Teton County.

"The infection was likely acquired in the Caribbean and the patient is not a permanent resident of Teton County," said Dr. Riddell.

He says that the case was in July and it poses no risk to public health.

Just yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) issued a new travel warnings as a result of the virus reaching Miami, Florida.

“Folks need to stay informed when planning travel both within the United States and to other areas affected by Zika virus, but the mosquitoes that spread the disease do not make their homes in Wyoming,” said Dr. Tracy Murphy, state epidemiologist with WDH.