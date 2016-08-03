Fremont Motor Cody - Hiring Full-Time Receptionist

(Cody, Wyo.) - If you have a passion for helping people and the desire to succeed, a Receptionist position may be right for you! At - If you have a passion for helping people and the desire to succeed, a Receptionist position may be right for you! At Fremont Motor Cody - Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge Jeep and Ram , you'll enjoy working in a positive, diverse, fun environment with exceptional career growth opportunities.

Receptionist Job Summary: Receives calls at the dealership, determines the nature of their business, and directs callers to their destination. Answers basic inquiries, routes incoming calls, takes messages, and provides basic information to all callers.

Work Hours: Monday – Friday 8am to 5pm and ONE Saturday per month 7:30am to 3:30pm

Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The individual must also have a valid driver’s license and the ability to be insured under Fremont’s insurance plan.

Essential Responsibilities and Standards:



Greets showroom customers and determines the nature of their visit.



Directs customers to the correct department, notifies the appropriate person that a customer is waiting, and introduces the customer to a salesperson.



Answers incoming phone calls. Directs caller to appropriate department or individual or takes a thorough message.



Communicates with callers and visitors in a professional, friendly, and efficient manner.



Obtains basic demographic information about each customer, using an ups card, a computer system, a log sheet, or other method established by the dealership.



Enters data into prospect tracking system and runs prospect reports for managers weekly.



Communicates messages to the appropriate parties in a timely manner.



Types memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents as directed by Office Manager.



Process sales letters and distribute them to appropriate sales person.



Maintain stock numbers and prepare packets for new and used vehicles.

Inputs new vehicles into the computer system as directed by the office manager.



Assists service customers during the morning and evening service rush whenever possible.

Performs initial check in of new vehicles

Takes photos of all new and used vehicles and up loads them to the Fremont website.

Provides weekly stats to the Sales Manager

Assisting with the closing of service tickets

Cashier duties



Assists with clerical duties as requested.



Maintains a professional appearance and work area.



MARGINAL DUTIES may be assigned.



Education and Experience: Preference may be given for an understanding of the automotive field and for prior experience.

Language Skills:

Must possess excellent oral and written communication skills.



Confidentiality.



Excellent interpersonal skills.

