WyoStrong: New business is keepin' it cool for two teenagers

(Gillette, Wyo.) There's a horse trailer parked on Lakeway Road most afternoons, painted with the words "Mahalo" "Ohana" and "Aloha."

"The Drift" is a shaved ice business started by two local teenagers, sisters Nora and Avery Foster, who are 13 and 15, respectively. We wanted to know what gave them the idea to start a shave ice cart in Gillette.

"We moved here from Utah a little more than two years ago, and they have a bunch of these little stands down there that sell shaved ice, and we really missed it when we came here," explained Avery. "So we decided to start one."

Their flavor menu consists of some of the basics, like cherry, strawberry, and watermelon. But there are some not-so-usual ones, like pina colada and "tigers blood." For $3, you can get up to three flavors in one bowl.