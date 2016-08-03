Red Flag Warning in effect today for Fremont County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning today for Fremont County from noon - 9:00 p.m. which includes the area of the Lava Mountain Fire.
Kathy Metzler, Coordinator for the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency notes dry, very windy conditions are expected in the afternoon and these conditions will be conducive to rapid fire spread. Residents in the “Set” area are urged to be prepared to take immediate action if instructed by emergency personnel.
