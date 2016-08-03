UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled

UPDATE: This has been cancelled as of 10:30 a.m.



- -

ashakie, moving east at 40 MPH. Damaging Wind Gusts will be the

main threat from this storm.



Damage could be done to trees, mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will be near: Ethete around 10:10am Hudson around 10:20am Arapahoe around 10:30am Riverton around 10:35am

#county10 #news

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued from Fremont County until 10:45 a.m. At 10:02 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was spotted near Fort W