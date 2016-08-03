Dispatch for Wednesday, August 3rd

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for August 2nd, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.



Hunter Allguer, 21, Wright, possession of Alprazolam. Michael M Babich II, 25, Gillette, bond revocation. Michael Brandt, 28, Gillette, bond revocation. Clarence Brown, 37, Gillette, bench warrant. Donnivan Harvey, 20, Gillette, bench warrant. Allen Hettinger, 25, Gillette, open container. Danielle Higgins, 23, Gillette, warrant. Leslie Howard, 34, Gillette, probation violation. Jeffery Jones, 46, Gillette, probation violation. Gregory A Lee Jr., 20, Gillette, DUS, cited for speeding. Klay Newman, 35, Gillette, charges pending. Sarah Thomas, 22, GIllette, possession of marijuana, possession of meth. Austin Underwood, 20, Gillette, probation violation. James Wheelock, 35, Gillette, probation violation. #county17 #news