Volunteers Needed for Wildlife Friendlier Fence Project this Saturday

(Jackson, Wyo.) - This Saturday, August 6, Wildlife Friendlier Fencing program is seeking volunteers to help remove more than one mile of barbed wire fence on Bridger-Teton National Forest land.
The project is average in difficulty (6 on a 1-10 scale), with most of the work on rolling terrain after a moderate hike up to the fence line.
The Wildlife Friendlier Fencing program reduces dangerous and challenging barriers to wildlife movement. Fence projects offer volunteers the opportunity to contribute to the removal or modification of fences that pose avoidable threats to wildlife while fragmenting vital habitat.
Volunteers will meet at three car pool sites:
- Home Ranch Parking Lot (north side) at 8:00 a.m.
- Gros Ventre junction at 8:15 a.m.
- Kelly Warm Springs at 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers will carpool from these sites to project. They plan to work from 9:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. and half-day (morning) is welcome, as well.
The Wildlife Friendlier Fencing program will provide water and snacks. Please bring your own water bottle or hydration packs. They will provide water and Gatorade to fill your bottles, and some granola bars for a snack. Additionally there will be a mid-day lunch break. Please bring your lunch.
You should wear layered clothes, long pants, sturdy shoes and bring a rain jacket in case of storms. Sun or eyeglasses are a MUST for working with barbed wire. Sun protection (hat & sunscreen lotion) is also recommended, and will hopefully be necessary! They also recommend that volunteers check the status of their tetanus shots, in case of scratches from the old fencing material. They will provide work gloves, tools, and detailed instructions.
Please RSVP to jhwffencepull@gmail.com if you plan to attend and let them know at which meet-up point you will join them (1 of 3 locations listed above). You can also send questions to this same email address.
Feature Photo: h/t Jon Mobeck / Pitchengine Communities
