#Whatshappening The Patriot Guard riders of Wyoming will be helping to escort Civil War Veteran Jewett William's ashes across the US.

Jewett Williams was born in Maine in 1844 and was the oldest of at least 9 children. He served in the Civil War and died at 78.

Wyoming Escort Itinerary:

Wednesday Aug. 3, 2016

Rally at the Exxon Station at I-25 and Poplar Ave.
632 N Poplar St, Casper, WY
KSU : 11:00 am

Lunch and Fuel Stop: Sheridan 149 miles / 2 hr 7 min
Fuel at Maverick Adventure First Stop arrive 1:15 pm
Fuel 15 minutes
Lunch 1:30 pm till 2:30 pm at Perkins 1373 Coffeen Ave Sheridan, WY
KSU: 2:30 pm

North bound on I-90 to Aberdeen road, cross over and back south to Wyoming State line 32 miles / 30 min to wait for Montana Riders arrival at 3:30 pm transfer 15 min, KSU 3:45 I-90 to Beulah Stop at State Line Store exit 205 212 miles / 3 hours for transfer to South Dakota Riders Arrival at 7:00 pm August 3, 2016

Leave Beulah for Casper 7:15 pm 263 miles / 3 hours 30 min arrive back home 11:00 pm.

