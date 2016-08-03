Fire destroys building on Southern Drive

(Gillette, Wyo.) Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m., the Campbell County Fire Department responded to Curry Garage Door Company on Southern Drive for the report of a fire.
Firefighters found one of the shops on the property engulfed in flames. Southern Drive was temporarily shut down by the Sheriff's Office for the public's safety, as well as for the safety of fire units on scene. Southern Drive has since been reopened.
The large shop building and its contents are a total loss. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
