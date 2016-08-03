JHREAlifestyles Celebrating Jackson Hole's History: The Wort Hotel

The Wort Hotel is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. With the history of the Wort being such a large part of Jackson Hole's history, we are celebrating with this video.

The inspiration for The Wort Hotel originated with Charles J. Wort, a homesteader who arrived in Jackson Hole in 1893.



In 1917, Charles bought four lots in downtown Jackson, Wyoming. For seven years, the land was used as a horse corral adjacent to a livery stable. From 1932 to 1940, the Wort family operated what is now Signal Mountain Lodge in Grand Teton National Park. Through the sale of this facility, the family financed construction of their dream; a luxury hotel in downtown Jackson, WY.



Original construction costs were approximately $90,000, and the hotel officially opened in the late summer of 1941. In 1950 the famous Silver Dollar Bar was designed and built by a German cabinet maker using 2,032 uncirculated Morgan Silver Dollars from the Denver mint.



Although gambling has always been unlawful in Wyoming, it was tolerated for many years as a tourist amusement in resort destinations. The Wort offered a variety of gaming options, which moved underground and eventually ceased after outside pressures and the postwar boom brought increased attention to this corner of the world.



Since opening in 1941, The Wort Hotel continues to be a favorite spot in downtown Jackson Hole for locals and visitors alike.



Jackson Hole is one of the world's most unique place and to celebrate this exceptional locale, Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates has created a video series, #JHREAlifestyles, of individuals and organizations from our community that are dedicated and celebrate this extraordinary destination. view more videos



