KHOL announces surprise The Dean Ween Group concert in Jackson, Tickets on sale now

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Last night, KHOL 89.1 released a vague message on their Facebook page about a special concert in Jackson.

Last night, their Facebook page read:

"We've confirmed the bands for our Summer Membership Drive Thank You Party. That's right, bands plural. Don't miss your chance to get you tix starting tomorrow at 8am, when the official announcement drops! This one will sell out. Any guesses?"

This morning at 8 a.m., they announced that the secret concert is The Dean Ween Group and the Meat Puppets at the Pink Garter Theatre on October 29. KHOL says that the 89 tickets available at the first tier donation level of $35 sold out within an hour, but there are still $60 tickets available. You can buy tickets at the KHOL station at the Center for the Arts starting now or call in to (307) 733-4030.

Feature Photo: Ween in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. h/t Creative Commons / Pitchengine Communities

#buckrail #news #whatshappening