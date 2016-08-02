Teton and Sublette Counties Implement Fire Restrictions

Under Teton County’s fire restrictions, open burning must meet the following conditions:

Burning must only be conducted with approved appliances and in areas with at least 10 feet of clearance from combustibles, including grass, trees, structures and vehicles.

Fires must be covered with a minimum ¼-inch screen at all times.



Campfires are allowed only within established fire rings at designated campgrounds. Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted, and home fire pits and bowls are permitted, as long as they are used with a maximum ¼-inch screen spark arresters.

Fires must be under watch at all times, with a deployable water source nearby.



Fires must be doused and put out completely when burning is finished.



The ongoing fireworks ban remains in effect.



The Sublette County Board of County Commissioners also approved a resolution for a partial fire restrictions in Sublette County due to extreme fire danger.

For Sublette County, the following activities are prohibited under the partial closure:

Discharge of fireworks and all outdoor fires are prohibited in unimproved areas, expect as provided below:



Trash or refuse fires between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., inside containers provided with spark arresters and located within a cleared area ten feet in radius, are permitted.

Campfires contained within an established fire ring in cleared areas, 10 feet in radius, are permitted.

Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted.

Use of acetylene cutting torches or electric arc welders in cleared areas, 10 feet in radius, are permitted. Operators must also carry a fire extinguisher and a shovel.

Propane or open fire branding activities in cleared areas, ten feet in radius, are permitted. Operators must also carry a fire extinguisher and a shovel.

Feature Photo: h/t Kairee Jansen / Pitchengine Communities

#buckrail #news