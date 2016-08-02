Red Flag Warning in effect today and tomorrow

The National Weather Service in Riverton reports there is a Red Flag Warning in effect today until 9:00 p.m. and again tomorrow, August 3 from noon through 9:00 p.m. for fire weather zones 276, 283, 286, 287, 288 and 289. This includes the upper Wind River Basin, Owl Creek Mountains, East Wind River Mountains, Southern Shoshone National Forest, Cody Foothills, and the Absaroka Mountains.





Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.











