PaintFest America coming to Cheyenne cancer patients

Cancer patients and survivors are invited to a PaintFest America event taking place August 7, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center, 310 East 24th Street.





Participants will paint three murals, including one of the Wyoming state bird, the western meadowlark, and one of the Wyoming state flower, the Indian paintbrush.





“The murals are color-coded and will be laid out on tables with the matching paint bottles,” said Barbara Lawyer, Cheyenne Regional’s oncology program manager and the coordinator of the local PaintFest. “All cancer patients, survivors and their family members are welcome to join in. No previous art experience is required.”





The Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center is the only Wyoming location that PaintFest will visit in 2016. No RSVP is required to participate.





Paintfest is part of an on-going, 50 state tour. A final mural, including work from every state, will be unveiled in New York City on Aug. 23.





photo h/t Dcrjsr





#shortgo #news