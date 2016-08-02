Storms predicted to bring hail; more wind

(Gillette, Wyo.) The National Weather Service out of Rapid City has issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of Northeast Wyoming, including Campbell County.





There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The storms bring with it the threat of large hail and damaging winds. Already this morning wind gusts are higher than predicted, with the Campbell County Airport reporting speeds of 26 mph and gusts of 37 mph shortly before 10 a.m.





Radar doesn't show much other than clouds moving over us right now, though. The chance of thunderstorms extends through Wednesday night.





