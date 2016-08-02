Oilfield downturn hits local food bank

The impact of the energy downturn has trickled to all corners of Wyoming, including the Riverton Food Bank. They've lost $8,000 in grant funding which would typically get them through a full year.

Ten days ago the food bank nearly ran out of all of their food. "Right now we only have enough food for 2-3 emergency boxes," said Nancy Ecksgein, Vice President of the Riverton Food Bank. " It's been extremely difficult because we've been hit really hard."

"We're completely out of everything except bread, corn and green beans," Nancy told County 10. "We try to provide families with items that they can use to make actual meals." Nancy says rice, beans, and pasta are highly needed items at this time. Fresh garden items and wild game meat (processed by a licensed processor) are also welcome.

A typical box for one family includes the following items: Flour, sugar, corn, green beans, peas, peanut butter, jelly, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, 2-3 cans of fruit, tuna, mac and cheese, Ramen soup, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, elbow noodles, rice, instant potatoes, and egg noodles.

Anyone who has the above listed food items available can bring them to the food bank located at 20 Gardens North Drive in Riverton. Money can also be donated at the Atlantic City Federal Credit Union as well at donation jars located at The Trail Head, Perrett's and several other restaurants around town.

The Riverton Food Bank has been open as a 501 c3 since April of 2011. So far this year they've served 359 people or 90 families supplying a total of 25,658 pounds of food.



"The one item we have more than enough of is bread," said Nancy. "Come by and pick it up from us if you need it."