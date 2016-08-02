Wort invites thousands of former employees to epic party

"It's no question that the foundation that has been laid came from so many people who came before us," said Waldrop. "We want to celebrate what each individual has done to create the lore of The Wort Hotel and create the legacy that is The Wort Hotel. We felt like this was a great excuse to have a big party on their behalf, have some fun, and talk about old stories and new stories."

The event will include dinner, drinks and dancing at no cost to past and present employees. There will also be an opportunity for employees to tell stories and there will be more than a few toasts.

"Then we are going to dance the night away," Waldrop added. "We are really going to celebrate the tradition of the Showroom and the Silver Dollar Bar to it's finest. The end goal of this is to remember old friends, make some new Wort Hotel friends and have some fun."

The Friday night party will be followed by The Wort's 75th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, November 5 to raise money for local Rotary scholarships.



"Please come and join us," said Waldrop addressing The Wort employees old and new. "Let's gather for food and fun and reminisce about this special place that we were all a part of. You are invited to what we hope will be one of the greatest parties in the history of 75 years at The Wort -- we recognize that there have been many and there will be more, but we want to make this one, coupled with the 75th Anniversary Gala on Saturday night, of the grandest celebrations."



Former employees can stay at The Wort that weekend for $75 per night. For more information, email Wort1941@worthotel.com or visit The Wort Hotel Facebook Page for party updates. The employee party is free and open to all past and present employees. The 75th Anniversary Gala is $75 for tickets.

Feature Photo: h/t Acroterion, via Wikimedia Commons / Pitchengine Communities

