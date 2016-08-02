Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Ethan J Adams, Casper, speeding, suspended/revoked DL, no seat belt.

Casey A Fancher, Casper, Criminal Warrant.

Leonard C Koerber, Casper, suspended/revoked DL.

Melany M Miracle, Casper, Disturbance-breach of peace.

Jonathan Nicely, Casper, false report of a crime.





Mills Police Department

Kyle E Pacheco, failure to comply.









