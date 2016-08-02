Cliff Creek Fire 84% contained, Kozy Campground, Cliff Creek Road #30530 are now open

(Jackson, Wyo.) - The Cliff Creek Fire is burning 29.429 acres on the Bridger-Teton National Forest north of Bondurant and is currently 84% contained.

According to the Cliff Creek Fire Incident Management Team: Kozy Campground and Cliff Creek Road #30530 are now open to the public.



The power company is working on highway 189/191 and entering Granite Creek to cut hazardous trees and begin work to restore power.



Resources are beginning to be released to provide area fires with additional resources.



The firefighters will continue hand ignition in the southeast portion of the fire to secure containment of the line. During burnout operations, the public can expect to see an increase in smoke coming from the fire area.

The fire is crawling towards Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area and the Gros Ventre Wilderness. As hot and dry weather occur, trees in the interior of the fire area will torch and may be visible. This is a natural ecological process which is necessary to maintain the forest health in the wilderness.

Fire objectives include keeping the fire south and east of the Granite Creek Drainage bottom and north of Dell and Jack Creek.

The mandatory evacuation order for the Granite Creek area including Granite Campground, Granite Hot Springs, Jack Pine Summer Homes, and the Safari Club remains in effect.

The Bridger‐Teton National Forest Emergency Area Closure, Order #04‐03‐560 remains in effect. Map associated with this closure: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/4865/32042/ . Feature Photo: Current Cliff Creek Fire map. h/t InciWeb / Pitchengine Communities #buckrail #news #cliffcreekfire