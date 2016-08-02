Town and County move forward with plans for 23-unit START employee housing

(Jackson, Wyo.) - At yesterday’s Joint Information Meeting between the Town Council and the Board of County Commissioners, officials voted to move forward with the preliminary engineering and planning for 23 units of employee housing at the START Building.

This is part of the START Facility Master Plan, which was approved in September 2015. While most pieces of the plan are complete or shovel ready, the employee housing has been in conceptual form.

START Director Darren Brugmann presented three different options for employee housing units at the START building. Option A allows for 11 units, Option B allowed for 17 units and Option C allowed for 23 units. All three options incorporate “lock-off” units including one 2 bedroom apartment, with a lock-off studio. Therefore, these could be used as one 3 bedroom apartment, or separately as two apartments.

Town and County officials brought up concerns regarding how this project would be funded, but still voted to move forward with the planning.

“This is a win for community priorities," said Mayor Sara Flitner. "We can house bus drivers, EMS personnel, public works professionals, and people who do real work in our town. People ask for examples of what would be funded with the general penny, if passed. This would be one of my top priorities. With this single project, we can make our transit system healthier and house 23 people, on an existing site, with access to a park. It’s a strong project."



Learn more about this project here.

#buckrail #news #bootstrapped