Fire weather warning issued for Sheridan County tomorrow

The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sheridan County, which is in effect from 6 AM Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.





Impacts: a frontal passage is expected early Wednesday followed by gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms. Combined with low Humidities these conditions will create erratic Fire behavior and possibly new fire starts through Wednesday evening.





Affected area: in north central WY fire zone, 274. In Southeast MT fire zone, 131.

Counties affected: in north central Wy, Sheridan. In South Central MT, Big Horn. In Southeast MT, Powder River, Rosebud, treasure.

Cold front:

Wind: northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Humidity: as low as 15 percent.





