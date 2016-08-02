Town of Wright Reduces Spending on Law Enforcement

(Gillette, Wyo.) The town of Wright sought to renegotiate their contract with Campbell County and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office after a deputy recently retired from duties there. They did not wish to replace that position and instead wished to re-budget.

A new contract means that Wright pays $74,000 less per year to the County to provide law enforcement to the town. The new budget through April of 2017 is $296,000, approved this morning by the board of commissioners after being presented it by Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.

The town of Wright will still maintain a substation at the Wright Public Safety building and will still have three deputies on patrol in the area. You can read the entire agreement here

