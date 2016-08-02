Only 2 weeks until election day! Here's where to vote

(Teton County, Wyo.) - County Clerk Sherry L. Daigle is excited to introduce the Vote Center concept to Teton County for the 2016 election cycle.

Vote Centers have gained popularity across the country because they allow voters greater flexibility in casting their ballots on Election Day, and allow counties to decrease costly expenses by reducing the number of polling places and staffing. Simply stated, a vote center is a polling location where any voter can go to vote, regardless of where they live in Teton County.

On August 16th, you may vote at any one of the following Vote Centers from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. regardless of where you live in Teton County:

TETON COUNTY LIBRARY: 125 Virginian Ln, Jackson, WY



125 Virginian Ln, Jackson, WY TETON COUNTY/JACKSON RECREATION CENTER: 155 E. Gill Ave., Jackson, WY



155 E. Gill Ave., Jackson, WY OLD WILSON SCHOOLHOUSE COMMUNITY CENTER: 5655 Main St., Wilson, WY



5655 Main St., Wilson, WY TETON COUNTY WEED & PEST BUILDING: 7575 US-89, Jackson, WY



7575 US-89, Jackson, WY ALTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: 15 Alta School Rd., Alta, WY



15 Alta School Rd., Alta, WY MORAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: 501 Moran Ct., Moran, WY

If these locations are not convenient for you on Election Day, you can also vote by Absentee any time prior to Election Day. Stop by the Teton County Absentee Polling site located in the basement of the County Administration Building (where you get your license plates) at 200 S. Willow St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Please contact us at 307.733.4430, elections@tetonwyo.org , or visit our website at tetonwyo.org/cc for additional information.

