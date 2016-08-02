Crime Stoppers Alert: Water Tower Vandalism





If you have information that can solve this or any other crime please call or text Crime Stoppers at (307) 228-4276 or use the online reporting tool. You can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward.

Law enforcement reports that unknown suspects shot at the water tower leaving an indent in the tank. Two bullet strikes have been found on the tank recently. There is paint damage to the tank but neither bullet punctured it. The potential damage that could be caused by a bullet to the water tank is large.