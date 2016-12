The Fremont County Sheriff announced that effective at 9 am today, residents of Union Pass and Porcupine subdivisions will be allowed to return to their homes. Evacuation Orders have been lowered from “Go”, to “Set.”

Residents are encouraged to use caution as they return home as firefighters and equipment will still be working in the area.

Feature photo: Shoshone National Forest Facebook page. "Welcome Home." / Pitchengine Communities