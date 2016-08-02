Enjoy art, music and fun at Riverfest this Saturday in Lander!

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander Art Center presents the 8th Annual Riverfest Art and Music in the Park coming up this weekend on August 6th from 10am-7pm in Lander City Park.





Spend the day in Lander’s beautiful city park enjoying great art, live music, fun activities, and delicious food and drink! This event showcases over 30 local and regional artists selling high quality, original artwork including jewelry, metal sculpture, woodworking, painting, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, and paper arts. Artists demonstrations will be held all day long throughout the festival.





There will be art activities for the whole family to enjoy presented by the Lander Art Center, Lander Library and the Lander Children’s Museum including face painting and “Whet Your Palette” youth and adult activities.







Entry to the event is a $5 donation; kids 12 and under are free. No one will be turned away, so come enjoy a day of art and music in the park! Riverfest Dollars will be given away as door prizes to be spent on artwork at any of our artist booths!

All proceeds support Lander Art Center programming.

For the second year Child Development Services (CDS) in conjunction with Riverfest will be hosting a Color Run 5k or 1 mile run or walk. Last minute registrations will be accepted at 8:00am on August 6th. 5k walkers start at 9:00am. 5k runners start at 9:30am, and1 mile runner/walkers start at 9:45am. Entry for the race also gets you entry into RiverFest!



To register for this fun event or to donate to CDS, click here . Riverfest Volunteers are still needed! Sign up here



All photos: Riverfest 2015 / Pitchengine Communities

