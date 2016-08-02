Photo Gallery: Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup honored Military Veterans Monday

Feature photo: Jack Darnell, a Marine Corp WWII Veteran from Jeffrey City

(Riverton, Wyo.) – The Wind River PRCA Rodeo Round-Up kicked off the first of two performances Monday night at the Fremont County Fairground’s Grand Arena. The night was dedicated to those serving in the military and all military veterans.

Dick Korn, a 98-year-old Marine Veteran who served in WWII in Okinawa was honored last night in the grand stands. Jack Darnell, a Marine Corp WWII Veteran from Jeffrey City was honored as he rode his horse and military flag into the arena.

2016 Miss Rodeo Wyoming

Honoring POW & MIA military veterans.

The quilt on the table was being raffled on Military Appreciation Night with proceeds going to the Fremont County Veteran's Assistance Fund.

Local boy scout troops handed out flags as guests arrived.

Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey rode a Border Collie around the arena. He's a white-headed capuchin monkey known for riding at rodeos across the United States.

Tuesday night is Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night when the auction of a pair of chaps and chinks will benefit the Tough Enough To Help Fund for local cancer patients.



