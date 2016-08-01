Extrication needed for crash involving two locals

On July 29 two Shoshoni women were involved in a single vehicle rollover near mile post 5 on the Lysite Moneta Road. According to the Sheriff's Office report, the occupants told officers that the 53-year-old driver swerved to avoid an antelope in the roadway. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled multiple times down a steep embankment. The driver was partially ejected and required extrication. The 55-year-old passenger required full extrication. Both were taken to Sagewest Riverton via ground ambulance, their condition is unknown. Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.
The names of the individuals involved were not available at the time of the report.
