The competition is free and open to boys and girls ages 6-15. Parents or guardians may register their children at the event. The times for each group are as follows:

6-7 year olds 1:00-2:00pm

8-9 year olds 2:00pm-3:00pm

10-11 year olds 3:00pm-4:00pm

12-15 year olds 4:00-5:00pm.

The top finishers from each age group at the Casper competition can advance to a Sectional competition in Riverton on October 16. The winners at the Sectional competition will have their scores compared with other Sectional champions; the top five scorers from the pool of Sectional champions advance to the Denver Broncos Team Championship to be held at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium at one of the Bronco’s games.





For competition information, call the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383. Entry forms are available at the Casper Recreation Center and at the competition.