Get trekking for the annual Casper College T-Bird Trek

(Casper, Wyo.) - “The T-Bird Trek is the signature annual event for the alumni association and is aimed at engaging a large number of Casper and Wyoming participants as well as other runners from surrounding states,” said Linda Nix, Associate Director of Alumni Relations.

Registrations are now being accepted for the event. Those who register by Monday, Aug. 15 will pay $60 to participate in the half marathon, $80 for the two-person half marathon, $40 for the 10k, and $25 for the 5k. After August 15 the fees will be $70 for the half marathon, $90 for the two-person relay, $45 for the 10k, and $35 for the 5k. According to Nix, children 12 and under run free in the 5k with a registered adult. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants, and alumni programs.

According to Nix, the T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for September 18, the day will also include free musical entertainment and brunch.