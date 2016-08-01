Recent arrests around Sheridan County

(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on July 29-31. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Nathan Scott Hurlbert, 20, Bozeman, Mont., Contempt of Court. Kevin Dieterich, 29, Ranchester, Contempt of Court. Amanda Rose Markley, 27, Sheridan, Destruction of Property and Breach of Peace. Gareth H. Dixon, 71, Story, Warrant. Steven Robert Bell, 41, Sheridan, Battery. Alvin Floyd Pretty On Top, 36, Wyola, Mont., Contempt of Court, Aggravated Assault/Battery, Property Destruction and Defacing. Michael John Garcia, 31, Sheridan, Property Destruction and Defacing, Interfering with an Officer and Obscene Phone Calls. Daniel Thomas Moser, 43, Scranton, Penn., Pedestrian Under the Influence. Cameron Larson, 27, Sheridan, Contempt of Court. #dally #news