Recent arrests around Park County

(Park County, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.



Lori Lohrenz, 60, Powelle, DUI.

Dennis Stewart, 51, Cody, Probation Violation and Breach of Peace.

Janice Thompson, 44, Cody, Public Intoxication.

Mark Brazil, 22, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Marijuana and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Powder/Crystal.

Peter Ferfes II, 34, charges not listed.

Austin Coble, 20, charges not listed.

Mark Meyer, 46, Fales Representation to Obtain Controlled Substances.

Joseph Baldwin, 46, Failure to Comply.

Jessica Timmons, 34, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Powder/Crystal.

Tanner Dodds, 20, Failure to Comply.

Marilynn Rebman, 19, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interference with a Peace Officer.

Douglas Skeen, 26, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Powder/Crystal and Interference with a Peace Officer.

Jonathan Hirschy, 23, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Schedule II Liquid.

Landon Hebbler, 25, charges not listed.

Kyle Sager, 23, DUI, Driving Under Suspended/Revoked License, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Alexander Tucker, 24, DUI - Alcohol and Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

