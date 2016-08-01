Weekend road rage results in stabbing

According to Jackson Police Department Corporal Roger Schultz, on Saturday night at 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a stabbing. Schultz said that the officers’ investigation revealed that a road rage incident culminated in an altercation in the victim’s driveway, in which the suspect struck the victim several times while he was seated in his vehicle.

"The victim, who is much smaller than the suspect and who believed the suspect to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, stated he was in fear of his life," said Schultz. "The victim pulled a knife and told the suspect to stay away from him. The suspect charged the victim, who then stabbed the suspect in self-defense. The suspect was also found to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety testing,"

As a result, Cameron Elliott, 41, of Jackson was arrested for DUI and Battery.

