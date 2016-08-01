Recent arrests around Natrona County from the weekend

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the weekend.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Louis D Addison, Riverton, public intoxication.

Marissa R Allen, Mills, possession of marijuana, failure to comply.

Desiree D Cady, Casper, petit larceny.

Stacy R Clark, Casper, public intoxication.

Tanner K Davis, Cheyenne, under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of meth.

Ian A Dewees, Casper, failure to comply.

Pamela K Gallagher, Casper, hold for probation and parole.

Danielle M Garton, Natrona County, failure to appear, two possession of controlled substances.

Kevin L Gordon, Casper, DWUI.

Kimberly R Graham, Torrington, possession of a controlled substance.

Demetrian L Grimes, Casper, domestic battery, battery.

Joshua P Haworth, Casper, failure to comply, failure to appear.

Jhett F Henderson, Casper, serve jail time.

Badford L Holt, Mills, DWUS, driving w/out interlock device, failure to appear.

Anthony J Horne, Casper, failure to comply.

Dalas E Ihde, Casper, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, failure to comply.

Jeffrey A Kordonowy, Casper, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.

Kenith G Longest, Casper, domestic battery.

Ami A Martin, Natrona County, failure to comply.

Meghan M McDonough, Casper, Criminal Warrant, interference w/PO, assault on PO with fluids, possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan G McGeorge, Casper, suspended/revoked DL. no insurance, three county warrants, no registration.

Miguel A Mora-Rosales, Casper, three county warrants.

Tawny B Ohman,Cheyenne, two possession of controlled substances.

Gregory R Russell, Casper, possession of marijuana.

Christopher S Simmons, Mills, failure to appear.

Christy M Stuck, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary D Studanski, Casper, possession of marijuana.

John C Van Nes Jr., Casper, DWUI.

Robin M Weaver, Casper, public intoxication.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

William Elijah, failure to comply.

Alexander J Locicero, bond revocation.

James W Smith, vandalism, preventing/obscuring fire equipment.

Chad L Jackson, DWUI, DWUS.





Mills Police Department

Jared A Baker, failure to comply.

Robert R Fowler, interfering w/911 call, domestic assault.

Talon J Johnson, failure to appear.

Tina R Reeves, failure to appear.

Allan D Lutnes, DWUI.

Jay R Gibson, failure to appear.

Carlos A Galindo, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.

Tiffany M Filakouridis, failure to appear.





Wyoming Highway Patrol

Alec Berger, possession of a controlled substance, NCIC hit.

Chase J Berger, possession of a controlled substance, NICI hit.

Houston W Gibson, interference w/PO.

Rodney L Nation, DWUI.













