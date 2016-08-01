Recent arrests around Natrona County from the weekend

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the weekend.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
Louis D Addison, Riverton, public intoxication.
Marissa R Allen, Mills, possession of marijuana, failure to comply.
Desiree D Cady, Casper, petit larceny.
Stacy R Clark, Casper, public intoxication.
Tanner K Davis, Cheyenne, under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of meth.
Ian A Dewees, Casper, failure to comply.
Pamela K Gallagher, Casper, hold for probation and parole.
Danielle M Garton, Natrona County, failure to appear, two possession of controlled substances.
Kevin L Gordon, Casper, DWUI.
Kimberly R Graham, Torrington, possession of a controlled substance.
Demetrian L Grimes, Casper, domestic battery, battery.
Joshua P Haworth, Casper, failure to comply, failure to appear.
Jhett F Henderson, Casper, serve jail time.
Badford L Holt, Mills, DWUS, driving w/out interlock device, failure to appear.
Anthony J Horne, Casper, failure to comply.
Dalas E Ihde, Casper, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, failure to comply.
Jeffrey A Kordonowy, Casper, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.
Kenith G Longest, Casper, domestic battery.
Ami A Martin, Natrona County, failure to comply.
Meghan M McDonough, Casper, Criminal Warrant, interference w/PO, assault on PO with fluids, possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan G McGeorge, Casper, suspended/revoked DL. no insurance, three county warrants, no registration.
Miguel A Mora-Rosales, Casper, three county warrants.
Tawny B Ohman,Cheyenne, two possession of controlled substances.
Gregory R Russell, Casper, possession of marijuana.
Christopher S Simmons, Mills, failure to appear.
Christy M Stuck, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary D Studanski, Casper, possession of marijuana.
John C Van Nes Jr., Casper, DWUI.
Robin M Weaver, Casper, public intoxication.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
William Elijah, failure to comply.
Alexander J Locicero, bond revocation.
James W Smith, vandalism, preventing/obscuring fire equipment.
Chad L Jackson, DWUI, DWUS.
Mills Police Department
Jared A Baker, failure to comply.
Robert R Fowler, interfering w/911 call, domestic assault.
Talon J Johnson, failure to appear.
Tina R Reeves, failure to appear.
Allan D Lutnes, DWUI.
Jay R Gibson, failure to appear.
Carlos A Galindo, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.
Tiffany M Filakouridis, failure to appear.
Wyoming Highway Patrol
Alec Berger, possession of a controlled substance, NCIC hit.
Chase J Berger, possession of a controlled substance, NICI hit.
Houston W Gibson, interference w/PO.
Rodney L Nation, DWUI.
