Arm your kids with these responses to reject offers for substance use



There's no way you can shield your kids from finding out that alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs (illegal and prescription medications) exist- but you can help them reject offers to try them. Prevention Management Organization has created possible responses to help your kids make good choices.





The PMO of Wyoming encourages all of us to be informed and up-to-date about the risks and consequences of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. When you know the truth about substance use and abuse, it will help drive the conversations with youth so those conversations have a lasting impact.



For more information and tips, ask PMO about their 'booklets' which are available at no cost at the PMO Office 1108 13th Street Suite A, in Cody, or call 307-578-7029

#pmo #sponsored #reboot #news