The Lander Pet Connection: Meet Sasha!

I don't want to seem like I am bragging, but everyone who meets me thinks I am a really sweet girl! I think they are right! I am a yellow lab mix, and am four years old. I came into LPC very overweight so I have been getting lots of walks to trim me down. That's okay - I love all the attention!

The Lander Pet Connection , P.O. Box 854, Lander, WY 82520 (307) 330-5200 info@landerpets.org adoption@landerpets.org I am good with other dogs, great with humans of all sizes, am house trained, and would love to find a home that will keep up with my exercise regime. Please come to LPC to meet me and take me for a walk - I will do my best to charm you!