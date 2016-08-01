Street Sweeping Schedule for August 1st

(Gillette, Wyo.) During the week, the Gillette Streets Division Department is sweeping and flushing major roads and subdivisions in city limits. They recommend that you park your vehicles off the streets until the trucks have made their way through, but that's not mandatory.





Prior to entering the cleaning area, signs like the one above will be placed around subdivisions. They will be trying to remove as much debris from the streets and gutters as possible. Trash, yard waste, and dirt can collect and clog storm sewers and drains.





Again, you are not required to move your car, but it will help. Here's the schedule for this week:

Monday, August 1st : Gurley Avenue, Butler Spaeth Road, 9th Street, 12th Street, Camel Drive



Tuesday, August 2nd : (Area 21) Heritage Subdivision, Limestone Avenue, Interstate Industrial Park, Desert Hills Circle



Wednesday, August 3rd : Finish Area 21



Thursday, August 4th : (Area 22) Valleyview and 4J Subdivisions



Friday, August 5th: Continue Area 22



You can keep up to date with all the street sweeping schedules as they are released by following the City's Facebook Page







#county17 #news