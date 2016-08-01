Dispatch for Monday, August 1st

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for the weekend of July 30th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.











Derrick Abbott, 35, Gillette, warrant.

Kevin Avery, 59, Gillette, bench warrant.

Brittney Benson, 35, Gillette, DUI, DUS, cited for no insurance. Breath test was .156 at detention.

Jason Bragdon, 35, Gillette, possession.

Gary Bruckelmyer, 40, Moorcroft, bench warrant.

Cyral Callender, 23, Gillette, domestic battery.

Duane Christianson, 30, Gillette, possession, car theft.

Mark Collins, 40, Gillette, DUS, possession.

Joel Delger, 39, Gillette, bench warrant.

Christopher Hartley, 32, Gillette, bench warrant.

Ronnie L Holliman Jr., 34, Gillette, charges pending.

Kurtis Johnston, 22, Gillette, sentenced prisoner.

James Kennah, 39, Gillette, receiving stolen property.

Tabitha Koester, 33, Rozet, sentenced prisoner.

Jerry Losey, 29, Gillette, sentenced prisoner.

Sonya Meier, 28, Gillette, bond revocation.

Bryon Niemela, 33, Gillette, sentenced prisoner.

Reggie Rainey, 31, Glenrock, public intoxication.



Bryan Salas-Herrera, 23, Gillette, bond revocation.

Jose Sanchez, 30, Gillette, bench warrant.

Skyler Skaggs, 20, Gillette, sentenced prisoner.

Staci Spillman, 40, Gillette, bench warrant.

Russell Stromness, 42, Gillette, bench warrants.

David Stull, 44, Gillette, bench warrant, possession.

Amanda Sundquist, 34, Gillette, five counts of probation violation.

Josiah Wales, 23, Gillette, interference with a police officer.

Amanda Williams, 28, Gillette, three counts of larceny.

Maranda Wilson, 34, Gillette, DUI, DUS.





#county17 #news