Cliff Creek Fire burns 29,018 acres, is 81% contained

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Fire crews continue to make progress on the containment of the Cliff Creek Fire burning north of Bondurant.

The fire is currently burning 29,018 acres and is 81 percent contained. There will be a Community Meeting in Bondurant today, Monday, August 1, at 6:00 p.m. at the Fire Station.

"The fire is being actively suppressed with a mixture of ground crews and aerial resources. Where fire is moving towards the Gros Ventre Wilderness and the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area, fire will be permitted to play, as nearly as possible, its natural ecological role in the wilderness," stated the Fire Incident Management team in a release issued today.

There are currently 686 personnel on this incident, including 18 crews, 14 engines, 1 dozer, 4 Type 1 (Heavy) Helicopters, 1 Type 2 (Medium) Helicopter and 4 Type 3 (Light) Helicopters.

Feature Photo: The helicopter is a K-Max Helicopter with bucket assisting the firing operations being done in the Granite Creek area. Photo by Brett Ballard, via Bridger-Teton National Forest.

#buckrail #news #cliffcreekfire