Lander Valley Real Estate Featured Homes - Check out those views!!

Lander Valley Real Estate is featuring two beautiful and very different homes this week, both with stunning views of our amazing Wyoming soil!
#4 Timberline, Lander, WY 82520
This property is spacious and OH so beautiful! It is a custom built home that sits on 2.2 acres in a very desirable location with stunning, panoramic views! There is over 5,000 sq. ft. of living space that includes 5 bedrooms, 2.75 baths, large kitchen with quartz counters, office space, vast storage, full wood arched doors and much, much more!
The property is energy efficient with super insulated construct and a back-up generator system. There is beautiful landscaping around the home that includes a drip system, 2 outbuildings, 1 with electricity! A great price for the square footage and location! Click here to learn more about this property!
10 Wagon Hammer, Lander, WY 82520
Work your horses in your own round pen while living in this affordable home in the country! It's all set & ready to go. The living room is spacious with beautiful views of the hills. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with the master bedroom & bath on one end of the home for privacy and the additional 2 bedrooms and bath on the other end.
The seller is leaving the round pen, panels, and several small outbuildings for ATV/tack and animals. Sit on your swing & take in the sunsets & enjoy country living. The seller is motivated, so jump on this good deal right away! Click here to learn more about this property.
If you are interested in a showing, call Juanita Duncan at 307-349-1661 or stop in at Lander Valley Real Estate, located at 710 Robbies View in Lander!
