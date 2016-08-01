New group formed to support Hot Spring State Park

On July 4, 2016, the Friends of Hot Springs State Park and Legend Rock was launched. The group was formed to raise funds for Hot Springs State Park and Legend Rock. Previous to the formation of the Friends group, park contributions made to Hot Springs State Park and Legend Rock were deposited into the general fund of the State of Wyoming. By forming the group any donations made can be used for projects to benefit Hot Springs State Park and Legend Rock.





The purpose of the Friends Group shall be to promote and support the educational, scientific, literary, cultural, recreational and historic programs and projects in and around the Hot Springs State Park and Legend Rock located in Hot Springs County.





"Each and every one of us is aware of the benefits of parks in general and especially Hot Springs State Park and Legend Rock," the group said in a statement. "From improving our physical and psychological health, to strengthening our communities, and making them a more attractive place to live, visit and work – the benefits of our parks are endless! Our objective as a membership sponsored organization is to broaden the base of supporters to advocate for Hot Springs State Park and Legend Rock, to provide a stronger link between the surrounding communities, the parks visitors and staff, and to create and maintain areas of the park for enjoyment of all."





The Friends of Hot Spring State Park and Legend Rock Board of Directors are: Barb Vietti, Barb Heinze, Michael Wright, Scott Shoop and Meri Ann Rush.





photo h/t Meri Ann Rush





#springcity #news