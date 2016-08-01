5 Exhilarating Shots Behind the Scenes at Championship Bull Riding

(Jackson, Wyo.) - On Friday, The Teton County Fair hosted the Championship Bull Riding (CBR) Horizon Series for the first time ever.
We were able to get some exciting behind the scenes shots of the bull riders and the bulls from the CBR:
1. A bull rider prepares for his ride.
Inline image 1
2. The bull prepares for his rider.
Inline image 2
3. The bull rider fights to stay on the bull.
Inline image 3
4. The bull bucks ferociously.
Inline image 5
5. He looks up for his score.
Inline image 4
